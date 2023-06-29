ENG vs AUS 2nd Test: Joe Root Creates History, Becomes Third Player To Score 2000 Runs And Grab 20 Wickets In Ashes

Joe Root created a huge record during Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Australia

Updated: June 29, 2023 9:47 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: England star cricketer Joe Root created a huge record during the end of Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test being played at Lord's Stadium in London. He became the third player in history and the first in the modern era to score more than 2000 runs and also grab 20 wickets in Ashes.

This record was earlier only held by Australia's Warwick Armstrong (2172 runs and 74 wickets) and England's Wally Hammond (2852 runs and 36 wickets).

Root reached this milestone after dismissing Travis Head and Cameron Green in the same over. His spell revived England and gave Aussies two huge blows during flag end of Day 1. Root has been playing a role of an all-rounder lately for England. He is the number one Test batter and the number 8 all-rounder in the Test rankings.

Smith's Fufty Guide Aussies To 339/5 On Day 1 Australia enjoyed a strong start to the second Ashes Test as they ended day one on 339/5 against hosts England at Lord's, here on Wednesday.

David Warner (66), Travis Head (77), and Steve Smith (85*) all scored half-centuries on the opening day as Australia put some miles into the legs of England's seam attack, with Ben Stokes having included an additional pace option rather than a spinner in his side to replace the recovering Moeen Ali, reports ICC.

That additional pacer was the pick of the quick bowlers for England on the day, with Josh Tongue removing both of the Australia openers with excellent deliveries and finishing with figures of 2/88.

But, on an overcast day, England's bowling posed surprisingly few questions of an Australian top order who piled on the runs.

Two wickets in an over for Joe Root helped give England some hope late on, but it was Australia who enjoyed the best of a day that saw Smith reach 9000 Test runs in few innings than any previous Australian batter, and Nathan Lyon become only the sixth player ever to be selected in 100 consecutive Tests.