A group of protesters from the 'Just Stop Oil' activist group on Wednesday briefly interrupted the proceedings on the first morning of the second Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

Ahead of the second over of the match, protestors wearing 'Just Stop Oil' t-shirts and holding bags of orange powder, ran onto the ground but neither made it onto the playing strip.

While captain Ben Stokes stopped one protestor and a steward took care of another protestor, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow sprung into action by lifting and carrying one protestor off the field, all by himself.

Ravi Ashwin Reacts To Bairstow's 'Heavy Lifting'

Ravichandran Ashwin reacted with a hilarious tweet after watching Jonny Bairstow's 'heavy lifting' against oil protestors on Day 1 of the second Test of Ashes 2023. The Indian marquee spinner shared the video and captioned it by writing "Good start to the 2nd test. Bairstow has done some heavy lifting already."