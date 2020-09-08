ENG vs AUS Dream11 Hints For 3rd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s England vs Australia Cricket Match At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, September 8, 10:30 PM IST Tuesday

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The third and final match of the series. England have already pocketed the series having won the first two matches. The series opener was a nail-biter but really it was Australia who lost it having slipped from a comfortable position. Chasing 163, Australia were 98/0 in 10.5 overs and from there, they made a mess of their innings dragging the contest to the last over where England prevailed by two runs.

The second T20I was a relatively straightforward affair with opener Jos Buttler ensuring no last-over drama. In chase of 158, Buttler smacked an unbeaten 77 off 54 with eight fours and two sixes as England won with seven deliveries and six wickets to spare. The win also saw England replacing Australia as the top-ranked T20I side.

However, Aaron Finch’s men have something to fight for in the dead rubber today – a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking.

England vs Australia TOSS TIME: 10:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

David Warner (captain), Dawid Malan (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan

England vs Australia Full Squads

ENG: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

AUS: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Australia Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more