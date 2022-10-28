ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Melbourne Weather Forecast October 28: Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Update

England vs Australia Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Forecast

Melbourne: England and Australia will face in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Australia lost to New Zealand but defeated Sri Lanka while England picked up a win over Afghanistan but suffered a shock loss against Ireland. The match is absolutely a must-win game for both teams as a loss for either of the team will significantly reduce the chances of making it to the semis.

ENG vs AUS Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report

The weather in Melbourne is not very promising as there are 83 per cent chance of rain. The morning game between Afghanistan and Ireland has also been delayed due to rain. The drainage at MCG is good thus the groundmen can make the ground ready for play very soon.

ENG vs AUS Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

ENG vs AUS Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report Pitch Report

With overcast weather and a spicy pitch at disposal, it will not be easy for the batters out there at the MCG.

Toss Timing

ENG vs AUS Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report Probable XIs

England

Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan