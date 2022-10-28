ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

<strong>Melbourne:</strong> Ashes rivals England and Australia will clash at the MCG in a massive game of the T20 World Cup. Both England and Australia have one win and a loss against their name in T20 World Cup 2022 so far thus a win in the coming game is a must for them to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. A loss will not end their campaign but will significantly reduce their chances of progressing to the semis as they will have to depend on other results to move through. <p></p> <p></p>Here are all the details of when and where to watch ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What date will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will take place on October 28,Thursday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Groud, Melbourne. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What time will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game begin?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will begin at 1:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be broadcasted?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How do I watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game Squads</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia Squad:</strong> David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith <p></p> <p></p><strong>England Squad:</strong> Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan