ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Melbourne: Ashes rivals England and Australia will clash at the MCG in a massive game of the T20 World Cup. Both England and Australia have one win and a loss against their name in T20 World Cup 2022 so far thus a win in the coming game is a must for them to keep their hopes alive in the tournament. A loss will not end their campaign but will significantly reduce their chances of progressing to the semis as they will have to depend on other results to move through.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match.

What date will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will take place on October 28,Thursday.

Where will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Groud, Melbourne.

What time will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game begin?

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be broadcasted?

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match?

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

ENG vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan