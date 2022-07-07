ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Will Rain play SpoilSport At Rose Bowl?

Southampton: After playing out a cracking Test at Edgbaston, India and England are now set to cross swords in a three-match T20I series. The series gets underway on July 7th at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. India and England are two of the top teams thus fans can expect an action-filled game between the two teams.

India were left shellshocked after England chased 380 in Edgbaston to win the rescheduled 5th Test. The team will be looking to bounce back from the setback. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah will not be part of the first T20I. However, Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side after recovering from Covid 19. The surface in Rose Bowl is known to produce high-scoring games thus fans can brace themselves for an action-packed evening.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I Southampton Weather Forecast

Just like the unpredictable nature of the game, the weather in England is also unpredictable. Frequent frains, curtailed or abandoned games are not what the cricket fanatics want to see. The Edgbaston Test was also marred by rain. However, in a piece of great news, the weather forecast for the first T20I is pretty good and rain is likely to stay away from the game. As per accuweather, the temperature will hover around 14-27 degrees.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.