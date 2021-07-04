New Delhi: It has been reported that Team India wants Prithvi Shaw to replace Shubman Gill for the five-match Test series against England. The national team has already submitted a formal request to send Prithvi Shaw to England to replace injured Shubman Gill, as reported by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill suffered a serious internal injury while training off the field. Gill is expected to miss the first few matches and he may also return to India. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw is currently in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series.

It was earlier reported that Abhimanyu Easwaran will replace Shubman Gill. However, the BCCI sources added that it won’t make much sense to send Abhimanyu Easwaran to England as he hasn’t played any competitive cricket as there has been no action in the domestic circuit (Ranji Trophy).

On the other hand, Shaw has been in sublime form as he scored 827 runs in eight matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy while leading Mumbai in the domestic 50-overs tournament.

“Here’s a batsman in the absolute form right now, playing an insignificant series (in Sri Lanka) while he can be in England and the team will have a cushion to fall back on. It’s been five days now and the selectors haven’t even blinked yet,” say sources following the developments as per TOI.

“As opposed to having to fall back on a batsman (Easwaran) who last played his part on the First Class circuit more than two seasons ago and haven’t seen much lately, wouldn’t it be wiser to have a batsman (Prithvi) who is in form and the elements of his battle are already well documented? The team knows Prithvi, understands Prithvi. If they think he should be in England then there is no reason why the BCCI should not send him.”