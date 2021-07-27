New Delhi: Team India is continuing gearing up for the five-match Test series against England. Virat Kohli and Co. had a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club on Tuesday. Players like Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul were seen having a hit in the practice session.

Furthermore, India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane returned back to the training session. Rahane had missed the three-day warm-up match against County Select due to swelling in his left hamstring. Moreover, Kohli has also not participated in the warm-up match due to stiff back.

#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y71qe4b4mo BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian team was involved in an interesting fielding drill. The Indian fielders were asked to catch the ball with one hand and throw it with the other. If a fielder gets touched, while having the ball, he will be out and one player must complete seven catches and the ball should stop in the cone area.

? Sample that for a fun drill session to get the side charged up! ? ?#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0jUyaeWe6b BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have been added to India’s Test squad. Both the players are in sublime form and they will replace Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar in the squad, who have been ruled out due to respective injuries. Moreover, Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was part of the standby players list has been added to the main squad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla