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  • ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lord’s against India

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Ben Duckett breaks multiple RECORDS with historic 141 at Lord’s against India

Ben Duckett produced a record-breaking innings at Lord's that rewrote ODI history. Find out how the England opener surpassed a legendary World Cup record against India.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 19, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

Ben Duckett Creates History, Breaks Multiple Records

Ben Duckett Creates History, Breaks Multiple Records at Lord's

Ben Duckett records: In a thrilling ODI match at the famous Lord’s ground, England’s opener Ben Duckett played one of the best innings of his life. He scored a brilliant 141 runs off just 135 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes against India. This knock helped England reach a strong position of 293/2 in 43.3 overs.

Ben Duckett dominates with a magnificent century

Duckett batted with great confidence from the start. He played attacking shots and built a massive opening partnership with Bethell. The two batters added 192 runs for the first wicket – one of the highest opening stands in ODI history at Lord’s. Duckett’s timing and placement were excellent. He reached his hundred and continued attacking even after that.

Duckett breaks long-standing Lord’s ODI record

With this 141, Duckett now holds the record for the highest individual score by any batter in an ODI at Lord’s. He broke several old records. Earlier, the highest was 138 not out by West Indies legend Viv Richards in the 1979 World Cup final. Duckett also joined an elite list of openers who have scored hundreds at Lord’s in both Test and ODI cricket. Names like Alastair Cook, Graham Gooch and Marcus Trescothick are in this special group.

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Prince Yadav provides India the breakthrough

India’s bowlers struggled to control Duckett throughout his innings. Most of the bowlers leaked runs as England dominated the batting. However, young Prince Yadav finally ended Duckett’s brilliant knock. The opener attempted another attacking shot but was caught and bowled by Prince Yadav for 141. The Lord’s crowd gave him a standing ovation as he walked back to the pavilion.

England take control of series decider

This was the deciding third ODI of the series after the first two matches ended with one win each. England made the most of the opportunity with a flying start, thanks to Duckett’s explosive innings. At 293/2 in 43.3 overs, the hosts were in a strong position to post a massive total.

A memorable innings at the Home of Cricket

Ben Duckett’s knock will be remembered for a long time at Lord’s. It was a perfect blend of solid defence and aggressive stroke play. He once again showed why he is regarded as one of England’s most dangerous white-ball openers.

Cricket fans enjoyed every moment of his batting. With this performance, Duckett has once again proved that he thrives at the Home of Cricket. Now all eyes are on India’s batting as they attempt to chase down a challenging target in the series-deciding ODI.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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