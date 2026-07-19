ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma’s 138 goes in vain as England beat India to seal the series 2-1

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule England VS India 387/3 (50.0) 354/7 (49.3) Run Rate: (Current: 7.15) IND need 34 runs in 3 balls at 68 rpo Last Wicket: Axar Patel c Will Jacks b Sam Curran 2 (3) - 329/7 in 47.2 Over Gurnoor Brar 13 * (12) 0x4, 1x6 Arshdeep Singh 14 (5) 3x4, 0x6 Adil Rashid (7.3-0-58-1) * Jofra Archer (10-0-63-1)

The third match of the ODI series between India and England has been completed. Both teams showcased a brilliant performance in this match and put their best to make their side win in this match. This game was filled full of chaos and intense moments.

England vs India third ODI playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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Ben Duckett’s century powers England to a massive 387/3

England had won the toss and decided to bat first. England star opening pair, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, showed a great batting performance at the beginning and gave an explosive start to their innings. Both batters played some spectacular shots in the beginning, which gave a big pressure to the Indian bowling lineup.

If we discuss their innings in the match, Ben Duckett played a crucial knock and a memorable innings as well for his side. In his knock, he scored 141 runs off 135 balls, including 18 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 104. On the other hand, his partner Jacob Bethell smashed 91 runs off 93 balls, including 11 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 97.

After that, star batter Joe Root continued the team’s batting approach as he produced a 74-run innings off 48 balls, where he batted at a strike rate of 154 and smashed 154.

The same strategy was followed by Jos Buttler as he smashed 41 runs off 13 balls, including four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 315. These brilliant knocks helped England to post 387 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

The Indian bowling lineup suffered a tough day as the bowlers failed to showcase their magic in the third ODI. Prasidh Krishan and Prince Yadav were the only bowlers in the match to get wickets. Gurnoor Brar was smashed by the England batters as he bowled 10 overs and conceded 97 runs.

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Rohit Sharma’s century goes in vain as England seal ODI series 2-1

To chase the total, the Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started their innings with an attacking approach. Both batters gave an explosive start to the innings.

Speaking about their scores in this match, captain Shubman Gill scored 77 runs off 84 balls, including 10 fours and 1 six. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who was in talks for his retirement talks, played a remarkable knock for his team. Rohit Sharma smashed a memorable century (138 runs) off 110 balls, including 17 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 125.

After Shubman Gill’s dismissal, star Indian batter Virat Kohli arrived and built a great partnership with Rohit Sharma and reflected on their years of experience, for which they get the name Ro-Ko. Kohli showed a classic innings of 74 runs off 60 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

However, Indian batters failed to show their magic and started losing wickets. Key players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan failed to showcase their brilliance and gifted their wickets to England’s bowling attack.

For the England team, Sam Curran showed his wicket-taking ability and played a key role for his side by dismissing Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel. This impressive performance helped his side to win the match and seal the series 2-1.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma silences retirement talk with record-breaking Lord’s century, BREAKS Chris Gayle’s SENA sixes record