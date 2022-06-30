ENG vs IND 5th Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints India Tour of England 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs IND, Playing 11s For 5th Test Match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground 03:00 PM IST July 1st, Friday

India Tour of England, Fantasy Tips: Captain Playing 11s For Today’s Match Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, July 1-5, 3 PM IST: India was outstanding when they last toured England in 2021 and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series before the 5th game was postponed due to COVID-19. England was going through a torrid run during that time and had lost their previous two series to India and New Zealand respectively. Things have changed now as Ben Stokes’ men have picked up great momentum ahead of the crucial game. They recently thrashed a class New Zealand team 3-0.

India, on the other hand, hasn’t played much Test cricket. They last played a Test match in March earlier this year against Sri Lanka. The team is also struggling with injuries. KL Rahul has already been ruled out of the tour due to injury while there are doubts over the participation of skipper Rohit Sharma who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The odds are against India but count them out at your own peril.

Toss The India Tour of England 2022, 5th Test toss between India and England will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Match Details

Match: IND vs ENG 5th Test

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv App

IND vs ENG 5th Test My Dream 11 Team

Virat Kohli (c), Joe Root, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Jonny Bairstow, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, James Anderson, Jack Leach

IND vs ENG 5th Test Probable Playing XIs

India: Mayank Agarwal/Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), James Anderson, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach