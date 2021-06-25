New Delhi: It is reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India wants two warm-up games before the five-match Test series against England. The Indian board has already put forward its request for the warm-up games to England and Wales Cricket Board. BCCI secretary Jay Shah will speak to ECB CEO Tom Harrison to make the arrangements for the warm-up matches.

However, it is yet to confirm whether they will be three-day or four-day warm-up matches.

“Jay (Shah) will be speaking to ECB and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison to make an arrangement for two warm-up games before the five-Test match series,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Indian Express.

“The secretary felt that the BCCI should request the ECB to give at least two warm-up games so that players can get in some good match practise before the series starts.”

On the other hand, India was not given any warm-up before the World Test Championship final due to Covid restrictions and the Virat Kohli-led team had to play an intra-squad game. Kohli was not pleased with the same after the WTC Final loss against the Kiwis. New Zealand, on the other side, played two Test matches against England, which gave them an advantage.

“That doesn’t depend on us,” the India skipper said when asked about his team’s preparation for the England series. “We obviously wanted first-class games, which I believe have not been given to us. I don’t know what the reasons for that are. But yeah, other than that I think our preparation time will be ample for us to be ready for the first Test.”

Meanwhile, the Indian players will now get a 20-day break from the bio bubble in the UK.

India has a lot of time to prepare for the five-match Test series as the first Test match will take place on August 4. Thus, the Virat Kohli-led will aim to tick the right boxes in their preparation leading up to the crucial series.