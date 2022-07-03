ENG vs IND Day 2 Report: IND On Top After Jasprit Bumrah Rattles England Top Order

Birmingham, July 2: With the rain eating a majority of Day Two’s play between England and India in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, captain Jasprit Bumrah shone with his all-round efforts to seal the day in India’s favour. At stumps, after making 416 in the first innings, India managed to reduce England to 84/5 in 27 overs, with the visitors leading by 332 runs.

After Ravindra Jadeja brought up his third Test century, Bumrah had a whirlwind time with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 31 off 16 balls, a majority of which came from a record 35-run over off Stuart Broad. With the ball, Bumrah ran through the top order, including twice taking a wicket on extra deliveries after no-balls, and was backed by Mohammed Siraj as well as Mohammed Shami picking a wicket each in the truncated final session to put India on top.

After a little over two hours of delay, the rain Gods made way for bright sunshine. Joe Root got the first boundary of the final session with a thick outer edge on a drive off Mohammed Shami over the slip cordon for a boundary before handsomely driving through cover for another boundary.

While Bumrah was challenging Bairstow by mixing around off-stump and getting some to come back in, Shami roughed up Root with the nip-backer beating his inner edge and hitting the glove with a hint of extra bounce apart from beating him outside the off-stump too. Twice India went for appeal as Root was beaten on the inner edge, burning their review chance once.

Mohammed Siraj arrived and began to cramp Root for the room, beating his inner edge by mixing back of a length and wide of off ones. The efforts bore fruit as Siraj got a wobble-seam ball to nip back in and cramp Root shaping for the cut, with the ball taking the bottom edge to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Shami’s persistence and shift to bowling a little fuller got him the wicket of nightwatchman Jack Leach, who was dropped in his previous over, by getting to angle the ball in from around the wicket and got it to move slightly away to take the outer edge to Pant. England captain Ben Stokes and Sam Billings took England to safety till stumps arrived.

Brief scores: India 416 in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5-60, Matthew Potts 2-105) lead England 84/5 in 27 overs (Joe Root 31, Jasprit Bumrah 3-35) by 332 runs

(Source: IANS)