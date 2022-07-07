ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match At Rose Bowl Cricket Ground

1st T20I IND vs ENG Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction England vs India | Hampshire

Check out the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Hampshire: England would be all pumped-up after the Edgbaston Test win and would be hoping to continue the winning momentum in the limited-overs series against India. The visitors, however, will be looking to prove a point after their dismal show with the bat in the second innings of the one-off Test. India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma will be back in the side and that will do a world of good to India’s confidence. England, with Jos Buttler at the helm, will look to play the same brand of cricket, that had made them the best white-ball team in the world. Here are the India vs England Dream11 T20I Prediction Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs ENG Probable XIs England vs India T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction England vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips England vs India T20.

TOSS: The 1st T20I match toss between England vs India will take place at 10.00 PM (IST) July 7 Friday.

Start Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Hampshire.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, David Willey, Reece Topley, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.