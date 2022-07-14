ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ODI Match In Lord’s London

2nd ODI IND vs ENG Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction England vs India | Lord’s, London

Check out the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at the The Lord’s London:Check out the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at the Lord’s London: A confident Indian team looks set to overpower England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday despite Virat Kohli’s dodgy groin and dismal form. The former India captain, who is enduring a prolonged bad patch, missed the first game due to groin strain and it is still not clear if he is fit for the second game. Kohli’s poor show, however, hasn’t affected the team much as it is playing extremely well in the white-ball games. After clinching the T20 series 2-1, it cantered to a convincing 10-wicket victory in the opening ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between England and India will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) July 14 Thursday.

Start Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lord’s London

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), David Willey

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.