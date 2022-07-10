ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs India 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T20I Match At Trent Bridge

3rd T20I IND vs ENG Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction England vs India | Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Check out the England vs India Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd T20I Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs ENG at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham: The Indian cricket team will be looking to end the ongoing three-match T20I series on a high after taking an unassailable lead on Saturday with a commanding win. Ravindra Jadeja’s (49) fighting knock followed by a clinical bowling effort by the Indian bowlers especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the visiting side to an impressive 49-run win over England in the second T20I match on Saturday at the jam-packed Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Riding on Jadeja’s innings (46 not out off 29), India posted a decent 170/8 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Apart from Jadeja, Rohit Sharma (31 off 20) and Rishabh Pant (26 off 15) were the other main scorers for India.

Defending a challenging total, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck with the first ball of the innings, getting the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip. In his very next over, he took the big wicket of Jos Buttler through an under-edge, which Pant was sharp to spot and force India to go for the review. That was the fifth time Bhuvneshwar had Buttler’s number. England could never recover from it and lost the match to lose the series.

In the third match, Fans can expect a lot of changes in India’s lineup as a lot of players on the bench might get a chance to showcase their skills. On the other hand, England will try to field their best 11 to salvage some pride from the series.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between England vs India will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) July 10 Sunday.

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

IND vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Rohit Sharma Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.