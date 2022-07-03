ENG vs IND Test: India Likely Not To Lose Edgbaston Test, Reveals Amazing Stat | Will Win Series After 15 Years In England

<strong>India vs England Test Win Prediction :</strong> After being sent in to bat first by England, India were in a lot of trouble, having lost half their side for not too many on board. India vice-captain <strong>Rishabh Pant</strong> played one of the best Test knocks in his career, bringing up his century in just <strong>89 balls</strong> that helped India to get into a formidable position at the end of the first day's play. <p></p> <p></p>The India wicket-keeper batter was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja, who also scored a century that helped India reach a more than a competitive first innings score of 416. On 18 occasions when India have scored more than 400-runs in the first innings in the last eight years, they have won 15 out of those 18 Test matches and have drawn three. India have never lost a Test after scoring 400 in the first innings since 2014, which will hold them in good stead for the rest of the Test match against England. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>The Ben Stokes-led</strong></em> team found themselves in a spot of bother after losing their top-order for less than hundred on the board in reply to India's first innings score. With follow-on looming large, Jonny Bairstow played a blinder to take England close to the 300-run mark. The counter-attacking century by Bairstow was largely responsible for the hosts in cutting the deficit down and conceding a lead of 132 runs after being bowled out for 284. <p></p> <p></p>Anderson struk early with the new ball by removing <em><strong>India opener Shubman Gill</strong></em> as India reached 37 for 1, ahead by 169 at tea on the third day of <em>the fifth Test match played at Edgbaston</em>. Goes without saying that India would be the much happier team going into tea.