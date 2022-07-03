ENG vs IND Test: India Likely Not To Lose Edgbaston Test, Reveals Amazing Stat | Will Win Series After 15 Years In England

India vs England Test Win Prediction : After being sent in to bat first by England, India were in a lot of trouble, having lost half their side for not too many on board. India vice-captain Rishabh Pant played one of the best Test knocks in his career, bringing up his century in just 89 balls that helped India to get into a formidable position at the end of the first day’s play.

The India wicket-keeper batter was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja, who also scored a century that helped India reach a more than a competitive first innings score of 416. On 18 occasions when India have scored more than 400-runs in the first innings in the last eight years, they have won 15 out of those 18 Test matches and have drawn three. India have never lost a Test after scoring 400 in the first innings since 2014, which will hold them in good stead for the rest of the Test match against England.

The Ben Stokes-led team found themselves in a spot of bother after losing their top-order for less than hundred on the board in reply to India’s first innings score. With follow-on looming large, Jonny Bairstow played a blinder to take England close to the 300-run mark. The counter-attacking century by Bairstow was largely responsible for the hosts in cutting the deficit down and conceding a lead of 132 runs after being bowled out for 284.

Anderson struk early with the new ball by removing India opener Shubman Gill as India reached 37 for 1, ahead by 169 at tea on the third day of the fifth Test match played at Edgbaston. Goes without saying that India would be the much happier team going into tea.