ENG vs IND: India’s 15-year unbeaten Cardiff record puts England under pressure before second ODI

India will look to carry their winning momentum into the second ODI against England when the two teams meet at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 16. With a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Shubman Gill’s side has the opportunity to seal the series with one match still to play.

The venue has been a happy hunting ground for India in the past, and the visitors will be hoping history repeats itself as they chase another impressive victory in England.

India enjoy an impressive record at Sophia Gardens

India have played four ODIs at Sophia Gardens and have won three of them, losing only once. Their only defeat at the venue came in 2011, while they have won each of their last three matches there.

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However, India have not played an ODI at Cardiff since 2014, making this their first appearance at the ground in 12 years. Despite the long gap, the team’s strong record at the venue will give them plenty of confidence heading into the contest.

Gill leads from the front in opening ODI

India made an excellent start to the series with a comfortable six-wicket victory in the first ODI.

Captain Shubman Gill anchored the chase with a composed 80 off 75 balls before retiring hurt due to cramps. His innings steadied India after early wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and established the groundwork for a successful chase.

Axar Patel and Washington Sundar then produced an unbeaten 102-run partnership, scoring 57* and 52* respectively, to guide India home. Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with a valuable 35 runs during the chase.

Bowlers set up India’s dominant victory

India’s bowlers played a major role in the opening win by restricting England to 258 after the hosts looked well placed earlier in the innings.

Axar Patel starred with the ball, while Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar also made valuable contributions as India kept England under pressure throughout the innings.

The visitors will now hope for another complete performance to wrap up the series in Cardiff.

England searching for a strong comeback

England will need a much-improved performance after struggling in almost every department during the first ODI.

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 76, while Liam Dawson scored 68 to rescue the hosts after a top-order collapse. However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to make an impact.

Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler and Will Jacks all missed out with the bat, while England’s bowlers were unable to defend a competitive total as India’s middle order comfortably completed the chase.

With the series on the line, England will be desperate to bounce back and force a decider, while India will be aiming to continue their impressive form and clinch the ODI series with another victory.