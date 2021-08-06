<strong>Nottingham:</strong> Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Friday surpassed Indian spin legend Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Anderson, a right-arm fast bowler, achieved the feat during the third day of the first Test against India here when he removed a well-set KL Rahul on 84, caught by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler. <p></p> <p></p>Only Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test scalps), and Australian wizard Shane Warne (708 wickets) are now ahead of Anderson, who is playing in his 163rd Test. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">James Anderson, at 39, becomes the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket &#x1f410;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WTC23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WTC23</a> <a href="https://t.co/vo874jWePa">pic.twitter.com/vo874jWePa</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1423637108674109441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Anderson made his debut way back in 2003. <p></p> <p></p>Anderson is the most successful pacer in Tests in terms of wickets. <p></p> <p></p>On the second day, Anderson first removed Cheteshwar Pujara and then accounted for Virat Kohli, with whom he had had several memorable battles in the past.