ENG vs IND: Virat Kolhi, Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Making This Incredible Record In ODIs

London: The Indian cricket team is ready to face England in the three-match ODI series. All eyes will be on the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli as they are closing in on another massive record in International cricket. The exciting fact is that this time both the batsmen will need each other on the crease to create this incredible record in ODI cricket. It will not be easy for them as the Indian opener and the former Indian captain are currently going through a rough patch in their international cricket career. They will hope to come back in form and create a big partnership against England in the first match of the series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored a total of 4,906 runs together in partnerships at an average of 64.55 in ODIs. If they score 94 runs together in the upcoming eight innings, they’ll be the fastest pair to reach the 5,000 runs landmark in ODI cricket.

A performance and record like this will certainly give them a huge boost ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Both the players were part of the T20 team who recently won the three-match series against England and will look to continue the winning run in ODIs as well.

This year, India have had a mixed bag in ODIs lost 3-0 to South Africa in January before defeating West Indies by the same margin at home. With the addition of ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, one can think of India to be stronger in the batting department in the series against England.