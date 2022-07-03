ENG vs IND: Virender Sehwag Not Pleased With Virat Kohli, Tweet Triggers Twitter War
England vs India, Edgbaston Test, Day 3: Former India opener Virender Sehwag was not happy with former India captain Virat Kohli for sledging England batter Jonny Bairstow and drew a hilarious comparison in the process. Sehwag reckoned that Kohli’s words got the best out of Bairstow, who smashed a brilliant counter-attacking century to keep England alive in the Test match. The hilarious tweet, however, sparked a debate with one user saying whether Sehwag would have tweeted the same thing if Kohli’s sledge would have resulted in a wicket while another user agreed with Sehwag’s observation.

“Jonny Bairstow’s Strike Rate before Kohli’s Sledging -: 21, Post Sledging – 150. Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng, tweeted Sehwag.

Bairstow was finally dismissed by Mohammed Shami on 106 as Kohli took a good catch at first slip. India have the upper hand in the Edgbaston Test, having bowled England out for 284. With a lead of 136, India would fancy their chances of winning the Test and take the series they are leading 2-1 at the moment.