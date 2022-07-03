ENG vs IND: Virender Sehwag Not Pleased With Virat Kohli, Tweet Triggers Twitter War

<strong><span style="font-size: 14pt;">England vs India, Edgbaston Test, Day 3:</span> </strong>Former India opener <strong>Virender Sehwag</strong> was not happy with former India captain <strong>Virat Kohli</strong> for sledging <strong>England batter Jonny Bairstow</strong> and drew a hilarious comparison in the process. Sehwag reckoned that Kohli's words got the best out of Bairstow, who smashed a brilliant counter-attacking century to keep England alive in the Test match. The hilarious tweet, however, sparked a debate with one user saying whether Sehwag would have tweeted the same thing if Kohli's sledge would have resulted in a wicket while another user agreed with Sehwag's observation. <p></p> <p></p>"Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21, Post Sledging - 150. Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng, tweeted Sehwag. 

Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21 

Post Sledging - 150 

 

Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng

 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

Agar after sledging immediately out ho jata to tweet karte aap ???

 KedarHirve (@KedarHirve) July 3, 2022

Haan yaar, karta

 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

Not A Word Of The Above Tweet Is Wrong ! 

 

(Coz Kohli only chirping, ain't scoring)

 ??????? ???????? (@SaurabhTripathS) July 3, 2022

@imVkohli out at 11 run and drop catch ,doing nothing in team ,even bumrah is better than Kohli ,a big brand carrier is over now ,@BCCI must think other person

 Rahul (@rahul72_rahul72) July 3, 2022

And kohli's sledging or his aggressive attitude wins us 2-1 against england and series in Australia (2018) and gave us winning attitude. 

 

In your era when we tour against Australia or England individual player from them scores 200-300 easily ????

 shani maheshwari (@ShaniMaheshwari) July 3, 2022

Pujara meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/VOorveMkbu

 Hitesh Garg (@hitesh_garg18) July 3, 2022

Sir , aap abhi bol rahe, I told it 2 hr earlier itself
https://t.co/0xPbvRjBtw

 dhiraj ?? (@dkbharati) July 3, 2022

How can you raise question to king ? He has liberty to do anything doesn't matter what is consequences of it as we have seen in SA, now ready to face family trolls, career trolls etc.

 Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) July 3, 2022

Viru sir, Bairstow started it by speaking to Kohli about the authority kohli has to speak from slips and ask about the edge.. Then Kohli replied... So, in the heat of the moment what kohli did was well and good..

 Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) July 3, 2022

 

Bairstow was finally dismissed by Mohammed Shami on 106 as Kohli took a good catch at first slip. India have the upper hand in the Edgbaston Test, having bowled England out for 284. With a lead of 136, India would fancy their chances of winning the Test and take the series they are leading 2-1 at the moment.