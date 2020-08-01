<h2>Dream11 Team Hints</h2> <p></p><strong>ENG vs IRE Ireland Tour of England 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 6:30 PM IST Saturday, August 1:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday. The hosts cruised to a six-wicket win in their series opener after a little stutter. <p></p> <p></p>David Willey and Sam Billings had a successful return as they brought up the victory in the series starter with the likes of Eoin Morgan and co. <p></p> <p></p>With a win, England would like to seal the series. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between England and Ireland will take place at 6:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>6:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>The Rose Bowl, Southampton <p></p><h2>Dream11 Tips And Tricks</h2> <p></p>Keeper Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings <p></p> <p></p>Batsman <strong>Jason Roy (C)</strong>, Eoin Morgan, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie <p></p> <p></p>All-Rounders Tom Curran, Curtis Campher <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers Saqib Mahmood, <strong>David Willey (VC)</strong>, Andy McBrine, Craig Young <p></p><h2>ENG vs IRE Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy <p></p> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood <p></p><h3>Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ IRE Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Ireland Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h3>