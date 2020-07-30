ENG vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Predictions, 1st ODI, The Rose Bowl, Southampton: Top Picks, Full Squad England vs Ireland, July 30, 6:30 PM IST Thursday

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team And Picks

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Tips, 1st ODI, Southampton: After Tests, it’s the turn of limited-overs cricket to make its return post coronavirus-forced break. England, after a successful Test series campaign against West Indies, now host Ireland for a three-match ODI series staring July 30. The matches are being played in a bio-secure environment as was the case with the Test series. All games to be played at the same venue – The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England have rested their top stars who were also part of the Tests. Ireland have named a full-strength team but only for the series opener.

“I think we’re blessed with a high calibre group of top-order batters, not only in the first XI but also sitting in the wings. Even the guys that will play this series, and the guys that are left out, will probably need some injuries to get call-ups,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.

“… it’ll be this team’s greatest achievement if we manage to qualify for the World Cup. That’s the foremost aim. We’ve got a lot of tough cricket to play. For now, we have these three games which we didn’t think we would have. So, we’ve got to enjoy ourselves,” Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said.

England vs Ireland Toss Time: 6:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Ireland Full Squad List

IRE: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher

ENG: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

