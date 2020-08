82.1 Shaheen Afridi to Chris Woakes, FOUR, EDGY FOUR! That’s the end of this game! What a wonderful chase from England! They were down and out in this game but Woakes and Buttler have done it. They have won the game for England. Good length ball on middle, Woakes looks to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes through the slip cordon and into the third man fence. ENGLAND WIN BY THREE WICKETS.