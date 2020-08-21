ENG vs PAK Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s 3rd Test England vs Pakistan – Southampton, August 21, 3:30 PM IST Friday

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

England vs Pakistan 3rd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test Match at Southampton Cricket Ground:

After a thrilling series opener in Manchester, the second Test turned out to be a frustrating affair with rain wreaking havoc. Having learned their lessons from the fiasco of the second Test when bad light at the end of the day rendered it impossible for the day’s play to continue, the ECB and ICC have agreed to allow the proceedings to start early in the morning during the third Test so as to make up for any time lost due to inclement weather.

TOSS TIMING: The England vs Pakistan toss for the match between will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Southampton

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), James Anderson (vice-captain), Joe Root, Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, Dominic Sibley, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah

SQUADS

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ PAK Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team/ Pakistan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more