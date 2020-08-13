ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Tips For 2nd Test, Southampton: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Picks For Today’s Match, Toss Timing

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Tour of England 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ENG vs PAK 2nd Test at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton: Both England and Pakistan have issues to sort ahead of the second match of the three-Test series in Southampton. England have selection headache as they will miss the services of Ben Stokes for the rest of the tour while Pakistan sweat on their batting display with only Shan Masood and Babar Azam being the in-form batsmen. A win here will ensure England take an unassailable 2-0 lead and a first win in a home Test series over Pakistan since 2010.

England won the first Test by three wickets thanks to some all-round brilliance from Chris Woakes. Pakistan were brilliant with the ball but it was their batting that betrayed them in the second innings after a century from Shan Masood had resulted in a solid show in the first dig.

TOSS – The toss between England and Pakistan will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

My Dream11 Team

Chris Woakes (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Shan Masood, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah, Stuart Broad

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti

