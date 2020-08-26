India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated veteran English pacer James Anderson for becoming the first fast bowler to pick 600 Test wickets on Wednesday. Kohli – who is in UAE for the upcoming season of the IPL – took to Twitter to laud the pacer. Referring to the achievement as ‘outstanding’, Kohli said Anderson is one of the best bowlers he has ever faced.

Kohli tweeted: “Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I’ve faced.”

The Englishman has dismissed the Indian skipper four times during Kohli’s nightmarish 2014 tour of England.

During the third and final Test at Southampton, Anderson picked the wicket of Azhar Ali to enter the 600-wicket club.

Ali, who had scored a brilliant 141* in Pakistan’s first innings, was surprised by the bounce that Anderson generated as the ball ended up deflecting off the shoulder of his bat to England captain Root at the lone slip position. Root pocketed the ball despite it coming at a good pace at him.

Earlier, the hosts England enforced the follow-on after Anderson’s five-wicket haul helped bundle out Pakistan for 273 in the first innings. England put on a mammoth total of 583/8 declared in their first innings.

Anderson is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia’s spin wizard Shane Warne (708) and former India captain Anil Kumble (619). Among fast bowlers, Anderson is followed by Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519), and his long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad (514).

Meanwhile, after the Test series, England will lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match T20I series starting August 28.