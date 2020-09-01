ENG vs PAK Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of 3rd T20I Match at Old Trafford

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction 3rd T20I 2020 – Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squads, Probable XIs For Today’s ENG vs PAK at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: In the third and final match of the T20I series, England will take once again Pakistan for the final time this summer at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will begin at 10.30 PM IST. After a complete wash-out in the first match, England showcased their batting prowess in the second as they chased down the 196-run target with considerable ease. Riding on captain Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan half-centuries, England gunned down the mammoth total with five balls to spare and five wickets in hand. England have won each of their last five T20I series including one-offs and, after winning the previous match against Pakistan, they have a chance to continue that run. With the first match having been washed out, Pakistan, who are currently ranked no.4 in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, will look to find ways to counter the potent England batting order in a bid to level the series. The live TV broadcast and online streaming of England vs Pakistan T20I series is available on Sony Sports network.

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Babar Azam , Tom Banton (VC), Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan (C), Moeen Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf.

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

ENG vs PAK Squads

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

