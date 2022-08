Highlights ENG vs SA 2nd Test, Old Trafford Score: SA Storm Back After ENG Top Order Collapse

England vs South Africa 2nd Test 2022 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have added 35 valuable runs. However, SA’s situation still is concerning. The visitors will hope that the duo can take them close to 200 and that will spice up this match.

James Anderson has removed Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj on consecutive deliveries and South Africa are in a dire state at the moment. England are bossing the game right now. Top stuff after being blown away in the first game at Lord’s

It’s Lunch on Day 1 and England are bossing the game. James Anderson and Stuart Broad rattled the South Africa top order before Ben Stokes came and removed Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession. SA find themselves in massive trouble now.

The wicket of Aiden Markram has further dented South Africa’s inning. Markram will be disappointed with him as he had a great opportunity to show his skills in this format of the game. It was not a great short ball by Ben Stokes but Markam played a poor shot. Now all the responsibility rests on Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne. South Africa don’t have much much depth in the batting.

It has been a solid start by Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson who have tested South Africa batters with some great lines. Anderson removed Sarel Erwee early. Elgar got an opportunity after being dismissed on a no-ball but he failed to make the opportunity count as Broad removed him. Broad also accounted for Keegan Petersen to leave South Africa in big trouble before Lunch on Day 1.

Ben Stokes’ England were left stunned by South Africa in the first Test at Lord’s as they lost the game by an innings and 12 runs. Kagiso Rabada’s seven-wicket haul and Anrich Nortje’s six wickets in the match broke the spine of England’s batting as the team was bowled out for 165 and 149 in the first and second innings respectively. South Africa fared better with the bat and scored 365, courtesy of handy contributions from Sarel Erwee, Dean Elgar, and Marco Jansen.

England will need the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow to step up and help their team make a comeback. The trio fails again, England will be in massive trouble. James Anderson and Stuard Broad will also have to play a big role. The likes of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen also need to raise their game and take some pressure of Dean Elgar.