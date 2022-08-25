ENG vs SA 2nd Test Old Trafford: Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details

Manchester: England will take on South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford Manchester. The hosts were thrashed by Dean Elgar’s South Africa in the first Test at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs. South Africa pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje run riot and shared 13 wickets between them as England were bowled out for 165 and 149 in their two innings respectively in reply to South Africa’s 326.

England were criticised for their over-aggressive approach, but that was the strategy that helped them beat New Zealand and India. England has already made it clear that they won’t change their approach towards the game in the second Test at Manchester. Here are all the details about the ENG vs SA 2nd Test.

Where can we watch the second Test between England and South Africa?

The second Test between England and South Africa can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

How can we watch the England vs South Africa second Test live?

The second Test between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

England vs South Africa second Test playing 11s

England Confirmed XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (Capt), Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa Possible XI:

Dean Elgar (Capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi