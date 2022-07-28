ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa

England will clash with South Africa in the second T20I on 28th July, Thursday at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The visitors lost the first T20I against the host by 41 runs. It was a tough game for both teams but England batters performed really well to claim the victory. To level the series, David Miller’s will have to win the 2nd T20I with full power.

TOSS: The match toss between England & South Africa will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST and 6:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG vs SA My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow(vc), Tristian Stubbs, David Miller(c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Rece Topley.

ENG vs SA Probable XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Richard Gleeson.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen/ Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.