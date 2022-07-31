ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team England vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction ENG vs SA 2022: Best players list of ENG vs SA, England Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between IND-W &amp; PAK-W will take place at 06:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:00 PM IST and 2:30 PM Local <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>ENG vs SA My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Moeen Ali (vc), Liam Livingstone, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jordan, Kagiso Rabada, Adil Rashid <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>ENG vs SA Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Jos Buttler (c &amp; wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley. <p></p> <p></p><strong>South Africa:</strong> Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.