ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs South Africa: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST and 2:30 PM Local

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

ENG vs SA My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Moeen Ali (vc), Liam Livingstone, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jordan, Kagiso Rabada, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SA Probable XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.