Moeen Ali Creates Massive Record As He Hits Fifty In T20I Against South Africa

New Delhi: England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali has been in fine form in recent times. The star player has played many match-winning knocks for his team, especially in T20Is. He played a wonderful inning in the first T20I of the series against South Africa in Bristol. Moeen Ali scored fifty in just 16 balls to take England’s score to 234 runs in 20 overs. The all-rounder scored 52 runs in 18 balls as the home side thrashed South Africa by a massive 41 runs. Apart from Moeen Ali, in-form Jonny Bairstow also played remarkably well and hit 90 runs off just 53 deliveries to give England a 1-0 lead in the series.

Moeen Ali made a great partnership with Bairstow as both of them went on a rampage against the South African bowlers. In the process, he hit the fastest half-century by an English batter. The English all-rounder broke the record of his own teammate Liam Livingstone, who had achieved the record in 17 balls against Pakistan in 2021.

After his inning, Moeen Ali said, “A nice time to go in, I went in as a left-hander to keep the left-right. Worked out nicely. Not easy to go in and hit spin straightaway but generally I back myself, try to see it and hit it. Jonny is so powerful, I try to remind him of the good things he does. Keep him calm and not go over the top. We talk options. Great wicket, and a great-sized ground for me. Get good bat on it, it travels.”

The second match of the series will be played on Thursday.