ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing

Dream11 Team Prediction

ENG vs SL, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For England vs Sri Lanka, 11:00 PM IST, 24 June:

Sri Lanka would like to bounce back in the second T20I against hosts England on Thursday at Sophie Gardens. England thrashed the Lankans by eight wickets in the T20I opener. Jos Buttler smashed 68 off 55 balls and was named the man of the match.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENG vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, ENG vs SL 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ENG vs SL Probable XIs 2nd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips -2nd T20I, England vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between England vs Sri Lanka will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 24.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

ENG vs SL My Dream11 Team

J Buttler, J Roy, D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, D Malan, W Hasaranga, S Curran, A Rashid, C Jordan, I Udana and M Wood

Captain: J Roy. Vice-captain: W Hasaranga

ENG vs SL Probable Playing 11s

England Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings/Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya and Asitha Fernando.

ENG vs SL Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ England Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – 1st T20I/ Online Cricket Tips and more.