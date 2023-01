ENG vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction, England vs Wales: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Hockey world

My Dream11 Team England vs Wales Dream11 Team Prediction THU VS HEA 2022: Best players list of England vs Wales, England Dream11 Team Player List, Wales Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between England & Wales will take place at 04:55 PM IST.

Start Time: 13 January, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

ENG vs WAL My Dream11 Team

Dream11 Team: Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Gareth Furlong, Liam Sanford, Stephen Kelly, Lewis Prosser, David Condon, Rupert Shipperley, Dale Hutchinson, Will Calnan, Sam Ward

ENG vs WAL Probable XI

England (ENG): Oliver Payne, Harry Martin, Liam Sanford, Jack Waller, James Albery, David Condon, Phil Roper, Zachary Wallace, Tom Sorsby, Sam Ward, Will Calnan

Wales (WAL): Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Steve Kelley, Lewis Prosser, Jacob Draper, Dale Hutchinson, Rupert Shipperley, Luke Hawker, Ben Francis

