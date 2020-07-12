With West Indies reduced to 27 for three on Day 5 - chasing 200 - under tricky and overcast conditions, Jermaine Blackwood rose to the occasion as he held his nerves to score an unforgettable 95 and help his side script a historic win over hosts England by wickets in the first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>Blackwood stole the show to help West Indies take a 1-0 lead and win the first Test in the post COVID19 era. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Twitter reacted after the win in praise of the visitor's - who came into the match as the underdogs: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/JBlackwood100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JBlackwood100</a> take a bow! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a> <p></p>The Blackwood Redemption! <a href="https://t.co/W2X3XtMqY0">pic.twitter.com/W2X3XtMqY0</a></p> <p></p> Mr Spooniverse (@MrSpooniverse) <a href="https://twitter.com/MrSpooniverse/status/1282353474856865792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Never like England to lose but I must admit I do like this Windies side. Good side with lots of likeable characters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a></p> <p></p> Thomas Measures (@Measurt) <a href="https://twitter.com/Measurt/status/1282355619849293825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Whether he gets 100 or not, Jermaine Blackwood has to be so incredibly proud of himself today. He showed guts and he showed true class. The makings of a great Test batsman. West Indies have a good one here<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a> <a href="https://t.co/VkWHmPOsfc">pic.twitter.com/VkWHmPOsfc</a></p> <p></p> (@hadedaharry) <a href="https://twitter.com/hadedaharry/status/1282351005133426693?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This match shows perfectly why tests need to stay as 5 day games. Would have been ruined by the weather if it were just the 4. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a></p> <p></p> Richard Wilkinson &#x1f3cf;&#x1f37b;&#x1f377; (@RicWilki) <a href="https://twitter.com/RicWilki/status/1282352113377574913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Quick singles ticking the board! Just 15 more, <a href="https://twitter.com/JBlackwood100?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JBlackwood100</a> fingers crossed so that you reach the triple figures! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a></p> <p></p> Ashwin Kumar (@ashwinakumar78) <a href="https://twitter.com/ashwinakumar78/status/1282351891049902081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rooting for Blackwood to get a 100. And for Holder to hit the winning runs. Should probably use 'cheering' instead of 'rooting' &#x1f62c;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a></p> <p></p> Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) <a href="https://twitter.com/gauravkapur/status/1282347947099750403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Oh Blackwood what was that shot? Dear oh dear. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EngvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EngvWI</a></p> <p></p> Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) <a href="https://twitter.com/rahulpuri/status/1282353305797005315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Son of fisherman, Blackwood. Had meal only once a day, but practiced thrice for 3 hours each. Every run he is scoring came from an hour of practice.</p> <p></p>Wanna know a hero? Here you have one. History will remember you legend. &#x2764;&#x2728; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a> <a href="https://t.co/eos1Z3Hx3H">pic.twitter.com/eos1Z3Hx3H</a> <p></p> <p></p> nonehale (@Nonehal2) <a href="https://twitter.com/Nonehal2/status/1282354009085374465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">She's just clearing her throat <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvsWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvsWI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvWI</a> <a href="https://t.co/lL5fDyuMlb">pic.twitter.com/lL5fDyuMlb</a></p> <p></p> Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ponty100mph/status/1282355071506841600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Eventually, opener John Campbell - who retired hurt earlier in the day, returned to join skipper Jason Holder and take Windies over the line.