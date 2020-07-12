With West Indies reduced to 27 for three on Day 5 – chasing 200 – under tricky and overcast conditions, Jermaine Blackwood rose to the occasion as he held his nerves to score an unforgettable 95 and help his side script a historic win over hosts England by wickets in the first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.

Blackwood stole the show to help West Indies take a 1-0 lead and win the first Test in the post COVID19 era.

Here is how Twitter reacted after the win in praise of the visitor’s – who came into the match as the underdogs:

Never like England to lose but I must admit I do like this Windies side. Good side with lots of likeable characters. #ENGvWI Thomas Measures (@Measurt) July 12, 2020

Whether he gets 100 or not, Jermaine Blackwood has to be so incredibly proud of himself today. He showed guts and he showed true class. The makings of a great Test batsman. West Indies have a good one here#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/VkWHmPOsfc (@hadedaharry) July 12, 2020

This match shows perfectly why tests need to stay as 5 day games. Would have been ruined by the weather if it were just the 4. #ENGvWI Richard Wilkinson 🏏🍻🍷 (@RicWilki) July 12, 2020

Quick singles ticking the board! Just 15 more, @JBlackwood100 fingers crossed so that you reach the triple figures! #ENGvWI Ashwin Kumar (@ashwinakumar78) July 12, 2020

Rooting for Blackwood to get a 100. And for Holder to hit the winning runs. Should probably use ‘cheering’ instead of ‘rooting’ 😬#ENGvWI Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 12, 2020

Oh Blackwood what was that shot? Dear oh dear. #EngvWI Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) July 12, 2020

Son of fisherman, Blackwood. Had meal only once a day, but practiced thrice for 3 hours each. Every run he is scoring came from an hour of practice. Wanna know a hero? Here you have one. History will remember you legend. ❤✨ #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/eos1Z3Hx3H nonehale (@Nonehal2) July 12, 2020

Eventually, opener John Campbell – who retired hurt earlier in the day, returned to join skipper Jason Holder and take Windies over the line.