With West Indies reduced to 27 for three on Day 5 – chasing 200 – under tricky and overcast conditions, Jermaine Blackwood rose to the occasion as he held his nerves to score an unforgettable 95 and help his side script a historic win over hosts England by wickets in the first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Sunday.

Blackwood stole the show to help West Indies take a 1-0 lead and win the first Test in the post COVID19 era.

Here is how Twitter reacted after the win in praise of the visitor’s – who came into the match as the underdogs:

Eventually, opener John Campbell – who retired hurt earlier in the day, returned to join skipper Jason Holder and take Windies over the line.