ENG vs WI 2020, 1st Test, Weather Forecast: Latest Weather Update From Southampton: Rain Delays Toss

England vs West Indies 1st Test Live Weather Update

4:10 pm IST: It’s currently raining in Southampton with pitch under the covers

ENG vs WI Preview

Both England and West Indies will be hoping to start the series on a positive note. England are the hosts and have been a tough opponent especially in their home conditions. However, West Indies boast of an excellent pace attack capable of exploiting the bowling-friendly English conditions. The matches will be played under the guidelines issued by the International Cricket Committee to ensure proper social distancing and personal hygiene in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

ENG vs WI , 1st Test Weather Report

Cloudy throughout the day with a 40 per cent chance of rain

(Source: Accuweather.com)

What: England vs West Indies 2020

When: July 8, 2020

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

On TV: SonyLIV

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team

Ben Stokes (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Dominic Sibley, Kraigg Brathwaite, Ollie Pope, Shanon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Joe Denly, Kemar Roach, James Anderson, Jofra Archer

ENG vs WI Predicted XI

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Bess, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Shane Dowrich, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

ENG vs WI SQUADS

WI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

ENG: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood