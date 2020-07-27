ENG vs WI 2020, 3rd Test, Day 4, Weather Forecast: Latest Weather Update From Manchester

Stuart Broad’s brilliance left England on the verge of a series win over West Indies on Day 3 of the deciding Test in Manchester.

After England set West Indies an improbable 399 to win, the magnificent Broad, who took six wickets in the first innings, struck again, leaving the visitors 10/2 at stumps.

With two more days of cricket remaining, the Joe Root-led England stand in good stead to seal the three-match series 2-1.

CURRENT WEATHER UPDATE –

However, as per the weather forecast, Monday (i.e Day 4) is expected to be a washout in Manchester. The start of play has been delayed. There’s a slight chance of a dry spell towards the afternoon though, but there’s more rain expected in the evening again.

FORECAST

(Source: accuweather.com)

WHAT HAPPENED ON DAY 3?

Broad took his tally of Test wickets to 499 as England dominated Day 3 proceedings.

The 34-year-old, who has so far grabbed eight scalps in the game, also smashed a half-century to help England post a first-innings score of 369. Broad’s 45-ball 62 was studded with nine fours and a maximum.

In reply, Jason Holder (46) and Shane Dowrich (37) ensured the tourists avoided the follow-on, but Broad took four wickets in quick time to bowl them out for 197 – giving England a first-innings lead of 172 runs.

Rory Burns (90), Dom Sibley (56) and Joe Root (68*) piled on the runs before England at 226/2.

Regardless of the weather over the next two days, can West Indies’ batsmen last the time left in this Test and retain the Wisden Trophy? (Going forward, the series will be for the Richards-Botham Trophy)

Brief scores: England 369 & 226/2 (Dom Sibley 56, Rory Burns 90, Joe Root 68*) lead West Indies 197 & 10/2 (Stuart Broad 2-8) by 389 runs.