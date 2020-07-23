ENG vs WI 2020, 3rd Test, Weather Forecast: Latest Weather Update From Manchester

After leveling the series with a 113-run win, England would aim for a come-from-behind series win against the West Indies when they take on the visitors in the third and final Test in Manchester, starting Friday (July 24).

Jason Holder’s West Indies, the Wisden Trophy holders, went 1-0 up in Southampton, courtesy excellent performances from the skipper himself, Shannon Gabriel and Jermaine Blackwood. However, England hit back in the subsequent game. After Ben Stokes’ 176 and Dom Sibley’s 120 powered the hosts to 469/9d in their first innings, Stuart Broad’s spell on Day 3 rattled the Windies, who were bowled out for 287.

Stokes again stole the show with an unbeaten 57-ball 78 as England set the Windies a target of 312. A splendid show from Broad & Co helped England complete a fine victory.

ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Weather Report

Rain could play spoilsport. Showers predicted on Day 2, 3 and 5 of the game.

What: England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test

When: July 24-28

Venue: Manchester

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Live On TV: Sony Six

SQUADS

WEST INDIES

Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

ENGLAND (The following players featured in at least one of the two completed Tests)

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson