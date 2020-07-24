ENG vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 3rd Test, Manchester: Top Picks, Full Squad England vs West Indies, July 24, 3:30 PM IST Friday

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team And Picks

ENG vs WI Dream11 Tips, 2nd Test: After leveling the series with a 113-run win in the second Test, the hosts will look to take the lead at Old Trafford in the third Test. Ben Stokes has been in ominous form with the bat and with the return of Jofra Archer – the pace battery will look even stronger for the hosts. With confidence and momentum with England, the Jason Holder-side will have to put up a strong fight to compete in the match.

England vs West Indies Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs WI Dream11 Top Picks

Keeper Jos Buttler

Batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks (vc), Dominic Sibley, Joe Root

All-Rounders Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Ben Stokes (c)

Bowlers Alzarri Joseph, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess

England vs West Indies Full Squad List

WI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

ENG: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

