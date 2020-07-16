ENG vs WI Dream11 Team, West Indies Tour of England 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad England vs West Indies, 2nd Test in Manchester, July 16, 3:30 PM IST

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team And Picks

ENG vs WI Dream11 Tips, 2nd Test: In their bid to draw parity, England have made three changes to their squad – one expected with Joe Denly making the way for the returning Joe Root who will also resume his captaincy duties. James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested and in their place Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson have been added to the squad. West Indies haven’t made any changes and will field the same combination that got them to a four-wicket win in the series opening Test in Southampton. West Indies are chasing their first Test series win in England since 1988. England, on the other hand, will draw inspiration from their previous Test series performance when they bounced back after losing the first Test against South Africa to win 3-1.

England vs West Indies Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

ENG vs WI Dream11 Top Picks

Ben Stokes (captain), Jason Holder (vice-captain), Shane Dowrich, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Kraigg Brathwaite, James Anderson, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer

England vs West Indies Full Squad List

WI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

ENG: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ ENG Dream11 Prediction / WI Dream11 Prediction / England Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips