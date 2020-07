ENG vs WI Dream11 Team, West Indies Tour of England 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad England vs West Indies July 8, 3:30 PM IST

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team, West Indies Tour of England 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad England vs West Indies Jul

ENG vs WI Dream11 Team And Picks

ENG vs WI Dream11 Tips: Cricket is back. England and West Indies square off in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday. The first Test will be played in Southampton while the next two in Manchester.

England vs West Indies Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ENG vs WI Dream11 Top Picks

Ben Stokes (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Dominic Sibley, Kraigg Brathwaite, Ollie Pope, Shanon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Joe Denly, Kemar Roach, James Anderson, Jofra Archer

England vs West Indies Full Squad List

WI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

ENG: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Check Dream11 Top Picks/ ENG Dream11 Prediction / WI Dream11 Prediction / England Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips