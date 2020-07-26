English skipper Joe Root – who was at second slip – could not control his laughter after he saw Ben Stokes – who was beside him trying to hide the ‘brown stain’ in his trousers at Old Trafford, Manchester on Day 2 of the third Test against West Indies. Stokes was trying to hide it with his jumper but later chuckled himself as he knew everybody is watching.

It was a funny moment during day two of the Test. Stokes also reacted in a sheepish manner when he found Root had seen him.

Here is the video of the incident.

Ben Stokes enforcing the follow through 💩🏏 pic.twitter.com/7HbbG8ACBI Tim Coombs (@timcoombs11) July 25, 2020

On Twitter, former English footballer Gary Lineker – who faced similar kind of embarrassment joined in the fun and wrote, “**** happens”.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in the box seat after pacer Stuart Broad boosted England to 369 before the hosts’ seam attack caused problems for the visiting batsmen to leave the Windies 137/6 at stumps on day two.

Early wickets gave West Indies strong hopes of bowling England out for under 300, but a blistering 62 from Broad boosted them to 369. Carrying on the momentum, England seam attack caused problems for the visiting team to leave Windies 137/6 at stumps.

Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes fired in unison as West Indies were left reeling with pace and bounce, still trailing England by 232 runs as bad light forced early stumps day 2 of the third Test on Saturday.

Brief Scores: England 369 (Ollie Pope 91, Jos Buttler 67, Stuart Broad 62, Rory Burns 57; Roach 4/72) vs West Indies 137/6 (Campbell 32, Holder 24*, Broad 2/17).