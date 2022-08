ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs New Zealand Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd Place Play-Off of CWG Women’s T20I 2022, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs New Zealand Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable

ENG-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs New Zealand Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd Place Play-Off of CWG Women’s T20I 2022, Edgbaston, Birmingham

TOSS: The match toss between England Women & New Zealand Women will take place at 2:00 PM IST

Start Time: 2:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

ENG-W vs NZ-W My Dream11 Team

Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Katherine Brunt, Amelia Kerr (C), Nat Sciver (VC), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Sarah Glenn.

ENG-W vs NZ-W Probable XI

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas