51.1 Jason Holder to Ollie Pope, 1 run, WOULD POPE HAVE BEEN A GONER? Dear me, he would have been! On middle, Ollie pushes it towards mid on and sets off for a single. It is Roston Chase at short mid-wicket who ambles towards the ball, stoops to pick the ball up and at that time, Pope is gone for all money. Because he is just halfway down the track. But, just when he is about to flick the ball with his left hand, he fumbles the ball and it pops out. What a relief for Ollie Pope.