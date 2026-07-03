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England announce ODI squad for India series, James Coles earns maiden call-up

England have announced their 16-player ODI squad for the three-match series against India. James Coles has earned his maiden ODI call-up, while Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood return as Harry Brook continues to lead the side.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 03, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Published On Jul 03, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 03, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

England announce ODI squad

England announce ODI squad against India

The Indian team is all set to play their second match of the T20I series against England on July 3 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Stretford. The first match of the series was abandoned due to the rain. It’s going to be interesting, who will win the second match and gets the first point in the series.

Ahead of the second clash, England announced their ODI squad for the upcoming series against India.

England Squad:

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Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan reveals the biggest reason behind Sanju Samsonâ€™s poor T20I form, says…

England pick James Coles, recall Archer for ODI series against India

England have announced a 16-player ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against India. James Coles, who plays for Sussex, has received his first ODI call-up. Fast bowlers Josh Tongue, who is yet to play an ODI for England, and Jofra Archer, who returns after his last ODI in November last year, have also been picked.

Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood are back in the squad after missing the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year. Harry Brook will continue to lead the ODI team and is also one of the favourites to become England’s next Test captain.

England make four changes to ODI squad as focus shifts towards 2027 World Cup

Compared to the 15-player squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year, England have made four changes. Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, and James Coles have been added to the squad. They replace Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Jamie Overton, and Luke Wood.

The rest of the squad remains the same as England continue preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

India ODI squad for England tour:

Shubman GillÂ (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav,Â Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

Also Read: Deepti Sharma compares MS Dhoni to Novak Djokovic, reveals her favourite Tennis star

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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