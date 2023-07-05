England have announced the playing 11 for the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. The team has dropped star pacer James Anderson and youngster Josh Tongue, with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood making a comeback. The team has also brought in all-rounder Moeen Ali to replace injured batter Ollie Pope.

Anderson has not been effective on the flat tracks that England have produced in the series so far. Josh Tongue did manage to take five wickets in the second Test, dismissing Steve Smith twice but England have decided to opt for the extra pace of Mark Wood.

There were rumours that Dan Lawrence might replace Ollie Pope in the playing 11 after the batter was ruled out of the series following a shoulder injury, however, England decided to bring back the experienced Moeen Ali for the must-win game.