Advertisement

England Announce Playing 11 For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley; Anderson Dropped, Mark Wood And Chris Woakes Return

James Anderson has been dropped while Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali return in England playing 11 for the 3rd Ashes Test vs Australia at Headingley.

England Announce Playing 11 For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley; Anderson Dropped, Mark Wood And Chris Woakes Return
Updated: July 5, 2023 5:34 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

England have announced the playing 11 for the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. The team has dropped star pacer James Anderson and youngster Josh Tongue, with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood making a comeback. The team has also brought in all-rounder Moeen Ali to replace injured batter Ollie Pope.

Anderson has not been effective on the flat tracks that England have produced in the series so far. Josh Tongue did manage to take five wickets in the second Test, dismissing Steve Smith twice but England have decided to opt for the extra pace of Mark Wood.

There were rumours that Dan Lawrence might replace Ollie Pope in the playing 11 after the batter was ruled out of the series following a shoulder injury, however, England decided to bring back the experienced Moeen Ali for the must-win game.

Ricky Ponting Predicted James Anderson's Omission From The Playing 11 For 3rd Test

Anderson's omission does not come as a surprise as Aussie veteran Ricky Ponting had already predicted his ouster from the playing 11.

"He (Anderson) looked like the most disappointing bowler for England so far," Ponting had said on ICC review. "What you expect from James Anderson is when he's got that new ball in his hand, he's taking early wickets, he's moving the ball, and he's not going for any runs. We haven't seen that in the series so far.

"And that's not a direct criticism of James Anderson. He's been one of the all-time greats of the game, his longevity and his wicket-taking ability, but if I was looking at the bowlers I saw last week, I think he's the one that's looked to have the least amount of penetration.

"(Ollie) Robinson's had less penetration, but he's probably actually bowled a bit better. He's been in control of the game more than Anderson has."

England Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

Also Read

More News ›
England Announce Playing 11 For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley; Anderson Dropped, Mark Wood And Chris Woakes Return
Australia Request More Security For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley Following Sledging Incidents That Forced Steve Smith's Mother To Leave Lord's Stadium
Ashes 2023: Behaviour Of Some MCC Members Was Just Wrong, Horribly Ironic, Says David Gower
Ricky Ponting Sees Traits Of MS Dhoni In Ben Stokes Match-Winning Ability
England Suffer Ollie Pope Blow As No.3 Ruled Out Of Ashes Due To Shoulder Injury
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Updates | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Chattogram Weather Update: Heavy Rain Hit City

Live Updates | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Chattogram ...

Live Score-West Indies vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs OMA Super Sixes - 7 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-West Indies vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Update...

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs AFG 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and ...

England Announce Playing 11 For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley; Anderson Dropped, Mark Wood And Chirs Woakes Return

England Announce Playing 11 For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley...

Australia Request More Security For 3rd Ashes Test At Headingley Following Sledging Incidents That Forced Steve Smith's Mother To Leave Lord's Stadium

Australia Request More Security For 3rd Ashes Test At Headin...

Advertisement