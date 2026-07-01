England announce playing XI for 1st T20I against India, Harry Brook to lead, Archer rested

England captain Harry Brook reaffirmed his commitment to international cricket after the hosts announced their playing XI for the opening T20I against India at Chester-Le-Street in Durham on Wednesday.

Brook focused only on England cricket before India T20I series

England have made two changes to the team that lost to India in the semi-finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood replaces Jamie Overton, and Luke Wood comes in for Jofra Archer. Archer and fellow pacer Josh Tongue are both rested after playing in England’s recent Test series against New Zealand.

Brook will lead England in what could be one of his biggest challenges yet. After guiding the team to the World Cup semi-finals, the 26-year-old is also a strong candidate to be England’s next Test captain.

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Before the series opener, Brook emphasised that representing England is his only priority. This is why he has opted out of most franchise leagues.

“I’ve committed completely to England cricket. I’ve said that I don’t want to play any franchise cricket except for the Hundred,” Brook stated. “Everything I do is to play cricket for England. Whatever I do on and off the field is to perform as well as I can for England. That’s why I don’t play in the IPL, PSL, or any other franchise competitions.“

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England’s squad for upcoming India tour

Brook believes that skipping franchise tournaments allows him valuable time to prepare physically for the demands of playing all three formats. “The fact that I don’t play franchise cricket means there are times in my calendar when I’m not playing. I’d focus on my fitness and get ready to play all three formats, which has been my dream since I was a child.“

The right-hander also downplayed any speculation around England’s future Test captaincy. “If I am or am not the captain for England in Test cricket, I’d be happy just to still be playing for England.“

England XI for first T20I against India:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

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With IANS Inputs.