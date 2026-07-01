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England announce playing XI for 1st T20I against India, Harry Brook to lead, Archer rested

Team England has announced its playing XI for the upcoming important clash against India in the first T20I match of the series. Take a look and check out the squad by reading the story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 01, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Published On Jul 01, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 01, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

England announce its playing XI vs India

England announce its playing XI vs India

England captain Harry Brook reaffirmed his commitment to international cricket after the hosts announced their playing XI for the opening T20I against India at Chester-Le-Street in Durham on Wednesday.

Brook focused only on England cricket before India T20I series

England have made two changes to the team that lost to India in the semi-finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood replaces Jamie Overton, and Luke Wood comes in for Jofra Archer. Archer and fellow pacer Josh Tongue are both rested after playing in England’s recent Test series against New Zealand.

Brook will lead England in what could be one of his biggest challenges yet. After guiding the team to the World Cup semi-finals, the 26-year-old is also a strong candidate to be England’s next Test captain.

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Before the series opener, Brook emphasised that representing England is his only priority. This is why he has opted out of most franchise leagues.

I’ve committed completely to England cricket. I’ve said that I don’t want to play any franchise cricket except for the Hundred,” Brook stated. “Everything I do is to play cricket for England. Whatever I do on and off the field is to perform as well as I can for England. That’s why I don’t play in the IPL, PSL, or any other franchise competitions.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer refuses to confirm Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut, backs World Cup heroes

England’s squad for upcoming India tour

Brook believes that skipping franchise tournaments allows him valuable time to prepare physically for the demands of playing all three formats. “The fact that I don’t play franchise cricket means there are times in my calendar when I’m not playing. I’d focus on my fitness and get ready to play all three formats, which has been my dream since I was a child.

The right-hander also downplayed any speculation around England’s future Test captaincy. “If I am or am not the captain for England in Test cricket, I’d be happy just to still be playing for England.

England XI for first T20I against India:

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Also Read: Australia storm into Women’s T20 World Cup final as Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner outclass West Indies

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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