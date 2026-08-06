England announce squad for Pakistan Tests; Jordan Cox replaces Bethell, Lawrence recalled

Jordan Cox is set to bat at the crucial number three position, while batting all-rounder Dan Lawrence has earned a Test recall after two years after being named in England’s 16-member squad for the first two Tests against Pakistan, starting on August 19 at Headingley.

Cox steps into the top order to replace Jacob Bethell, who has been ruled out of the entire three-match series after failing to recover from a right knee injury sustained during the recent 2-1 ODI series win over India.

Dan Lawrence returns after impressive County Championship season

Lawrence has been rewarded for an outstanding County Championship season with Surrey, where he leads Division One with five centuries and 788 runs. He will slot in at number six, while his off-spin bowling will also help fill the all-rounder void following Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket.

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Joe Root begins second stint as England Test captain

The series will also mark Joe Root’s first official assignment in his second stint as England’s Test captain since stepping down in 2022. The squad selection involved newly appointed head coach Stephen Fleming along with Marcus Trescothick, who will oversee the team as interim head coach for this series before the former assumes full charge.

Pope, Carse and Robinson return to England squad

Wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope and pacer Brydon Carse make their returns to the Test setup for the first time since last winter’s Ashes series, while seamer Sam Cook and fast bowler Ollie Robinson have also been included.

“We have selected a squad for the first two Tests that balances rising talent with the experience needed against a quality Pakistan team. Dan Lawrence returns following an exceptional season so far with Surrey and we believe he has the right level of experience, maturity and skill to complement our middle order.

“Jordan Cox is well regarded as one of the most exciting talents in English cricket and will have the opportunity to bat at three in place of Jacob Bethell, who sadly misses this series through injury,” said Marcus North, England men’s national selector.

England squad for first two Tests against Pakistan

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, and Josh Tongue.

(With IANS Inputs)