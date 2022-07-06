England Captain Ben Stokes Takes A Dig At India After 7-Wicket Win At Edgbaston, Says Teams Don’t Know How To Play…

England vs India, Edgbaston Test: England captain Ben Stokes made a massive statement following their seven-wicket win vs India at Edgbaston, stating that teams are worried about how they are going to play and being feared even before the opposition had finished their innings is an unbelievable place to be in. He further added that teams don’t know how to play the third innings against England, even more so when they have got a lead, taking direct dig at the India’s poor batting display in the second innings of the Test.

“Look at how teams will be viewing us at the moment, that third innings now has become a fourth innings, because they have to concentrate on how we’re going to play, and they’re worried about that,” Stokes said following the seven-wicket victory.

“So to be in that position as a team, being feared before they’ve even finished their innings is an unbelievable place to be in. Teams don’t know how to play the third innings (against England), especially when they’ve got a lead,” he added.

With England’s aggressive approach, Ben Stokes-led team are trying to revive the way Test cricket is played at the moment.

“We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played, in England especially. All the different plans that we put together over the last four or five weeks, for every different situation is something we’ll look to carry forward,” revealed England’s newly appointed captain.

“It’s not always about bowling top of off or drying up, it’s how are we going to take wickets? That’s what you need to do as a bowling attack, take 10 wickets,” he further added.

Making his intentions clear, Stokes said, “We know that we want to give new life to Test cricket, and the way that we go about it, and the support that we’ve received over the last five weeks has been incredible. It’s amazing, in such a short space of time, we feel like we are bringing a new set of fans to the game.”

“Inspiring the next generation is what we want to do, this game at the moment is bigger than results for us, it’s about people who come in to represent England in the future, guys who come into the dressing room after. We want to leave a mark on Test cricket,” he concluded.